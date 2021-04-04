Drugs Worth ₹ 4 Crore Seized In Manipur, 1 Held

A drug smuggler was arrested along with 84.45 kg of opium worth Rs 4 crore in Manipur’s Shantipur area.

A team of Imphal West district police commandos conducted a search operation in the area based on specific information and nabbed the smuggler.

A sum of Rs 19.85 lakh was also recovered from the peddler, who was identified as one Sandeep Limbu.

Soon after his arrest, police searched the peddler’s house and found 22 black packets containing opium hidden inside his van.

Upon interrogation, the peddler revealed that the consignment was to be delivered to an individual named Karan in Guwahati.

The arrestee, along with the drugs, have been handed over to Sekmai police station for further action.