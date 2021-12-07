Drugs Worth ₹ 500 Crore Seized In Manipur During A Joint Operation

By Pratidin Bureau
A trafficker of Myanmar origin was caught along with drugs in Manipur on Monday. The Assam Rifles said that the trafficker was arrested and drugs worth ₹ 500 crores were seized from his possession.

During a joint operation with Manipur Police, the Moreh battalion of Assam Rifles made the seizure in the border town of Moreh, said a statement from Assam Rifles.

The drugs were estimated to be worth over ₹ 500 crores and comprised 54 kg brown sugar and 154 kg Methamphetamine (ice meth).
The trafficker arrested in connection with the bust is reportedly of Myanmar origin.                    

The release further said that the Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of combating cross-border narco-terrorism and insurgency emanating from Myanmar.

It added that Narco-terrorism is a major source of finance for terrorist groups based in Myanmar.

