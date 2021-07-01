Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Goalpara, 1 Held

In a major haul, Assam police have managed to nab a serial offender from Bhalukdubi in Goalpara and seized a huge amount of illicit drugs from his residence.

The recovered drugs and psychotropic substances, which were hidden in an underground bunker, are worth a whooping Rs 10 crore in market value.

According to police, the accused, one Jahangir Alom allegedly ran an underground mini factory to make cocaine based cough syrup.

The drugs include yaba tablets, nitrozepam tablets, heroin, and spasmo tablets. Some cash was also found.

 “#FightAgainstDrugs. In a major breakthrough @assampolice nabbed a serial offender Jahangir Alom at Bhalukdubi and seized drugs & psychotropic substances worth Rs 10 cr. Alom ran an underground mini factory to make codeine based cough syrup,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on the development.

“Determined to eliminate drugs cartel,” he added.

