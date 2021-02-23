Top StoriesRegional

Drugs Worth Rs 14 Crore Seized In Manipur, 3 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
Acting on a tip-off, Manipur police seized illicit party drugs worth Rs 14 crore in Imphal district and arrested three persons in connection to it.

As per reports, two trucks carrying 1.4 lakhs WY tablets were intercepted by a team of police near the Kanglatongbi-Shantipur area and were held after discovering the drugs which were concealed in the bonnets of the trucks.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested persons were smuggling the drugs to Guwahati to supply to an agent residing in the city.

Following the recent arrests, police have now intensified checking of vehicles in and around Imphal city.

