Drugs Worth Rs 3.5 Crore Seized In Assam, 2 Women Held

In a major haul, illicit drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore were recovered by Kamrup police on Saturday.

The recovered drugs include 96,350 Yaba tablets and 2kgs brown sugar. The market value of the drugs is estimated to be Rs 3.5 crore in the international market.

Additionally, unaccounted cash of Rs 3.70 lakh were also recovered.

As per sources, two women were in possession of the said drugs and cash. They were arrested from near Assam-Meghalaya border today.

However, their identities have not revealed for the sake of investigation, police said.

Assam police has been ramping up its fight against drugs in the state with major seizures being made along with a number of arrests in the last few days.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “a huge dent” has been made in the drugs network.

“#DriveAgainstDrugs. Police has caused a huge dent in the drugs network http://today.Now the organised cartel is under attack. In a successful ops @KamrupPolice has recovered 1 Lakh tablets and 2 KGs Brown Sugar priced at Rs. 3.5 Crores in the International Market,” he tweeted.

