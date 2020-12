In an operation carried out by Crime Branch on Tuesday evening, a huge amount of drugs have been seized from Jorabat area in Guwahati, and arrested three drug peddlers in connection to it.

According to sources, 72 packets of illicit drugs worth Rs 50 lakh were seized by the Crime Branch. A sum of Rs. 22,000 was also recovered.

The arrestees were identified as Mohammad Akbar Khan, Mohammad Wahidur, and Sanjay Gogoi.