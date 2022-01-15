Drunk Man Rapes Minor In Assam’s Margherita, Now Absconding

A man, who is a father of three daughters, is being charged for the rape of a minor in Assam’s Margherita.

As per a report, the accused, Ajgar Ali, took the victim in his car and raped her in a garage in Hill View Margherita.

According to the victim’s brother, Ali was in an inebriated state when the incident took place. He fled the spot soon after.

A case under Number 15/2022 US 376(3) IPC R/W 4 of the POCSO act has been registered against him at Margherita police station.

Meanwhile, the victim has been sent to Margherita Civil Hospital for a medical check-up.

The accused is currently absconding and a manhunt has been launched by police to track him down.

