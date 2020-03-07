Top StoriesRegional

Dry day declared on March 9 in Kamrup (M)

By Pratidin Bureau
The Kamrup Metro District Administration on Saturday through a circular had declared dry day on March 9 (Monday) for the preservation of public peace in view of the Holi Festival.

“In exercising power conferred under section 52 (1) of Assam excise Act, 2000, the undersigned hereby declares the closure of all the retail IMFL “ON”/”OFF”/Club” licenses and the country sprits shops in Kamrup Metropolitan District on 9th March 2020 till 4:00 PM. of the day for preservation of public peace in view of the “Holi Festival.”, the circular by the administration stated.

Violation of the order shall be dealt seriously under the respective provisions of the Assam Excise Act, 2000.

