DTO, Kamrup (M) Launches Operation Against City Bus

The transport department has launched an operation against city buses at MG Road and seized some buses that violated the newly imposed rules by the DTO.

The operation launched under the leadership of Kamrup (M) DTO Arun Bora and Kamrup DTO Gautam Das have seized the buses.

DTO Bora said that the buses which have been seized have not provided tickets to the passengers, running the buses with open doors. The transport department earlier instructed the city buses that doors should be closed while moving for the safety of passengers but the buses violated the rules for which it has been seized and fines will be imposed under the MV Act.

The DTO further said that they have launched the operation in order to monitor that whether the buses have installed GPS, closing of doors, providing tickets to passengers etc. and if found that the buses violated the rules then the license of the drivers will be suspended and strict action will be taken against them.

It may be mentioned that the District Transport Office, Kamrup (M) launched new guidelines for the city buses as it is the buses which create traffic chaos in the city, according to the transport department. Therefore, the transport department also introduced new routes of city buses to control traffic chaos.

The transport department also launched two WhatsApp numbers for the passengers and if any city buses will violate traffic rules, passengers can lodge a complaint in these two numbers. The numbers are 6901269006 and 6026176755.