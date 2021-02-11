DU Financial Irregularities: VC Ranjit Tamuli Suspended

In a major development at the financial management and irregularities case of Dibrugarh University, Vice-Chancellor Ranjit Tamuli has been placed under suspension on Thursday.

Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi in a notification issued to the VC said that he was suspended for his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities of the university.

The development comes after Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi instructed for a four-member fact-finding committee to inquire into the alleged financial irregularities involving the Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor.

The committee in its report said that the personal expenses incurred by the VC were without proper procedure, which led to the allegations being leveled against him in the press. The report said that the VC is in the habit of incurring expenses for himself during his tours etc. without proper norms and regulations.

The mode of functioning of the Vice-Chancellor has led to groupism among the faculty members, the report said.

The varsity’s All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has been staging continuous protests in front of the vice chancellor’s office alleging gross violation of the power and position of the chair and being involved in financial irregularities.

The Forensic report forwarded by the Fact Finding Committee reveals that prima facie there is a case of tampering.