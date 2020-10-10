DU Releases First Cut-Off List

Delhi University’s first cut off list for the academic session 2020 was released on Saturday, with some top colleges touching 100%.

Admission process of BA, B.Sc, B.Com courses is set to begin in Hindu, Hansraj, JMC, Ramjas, Kirori Mal College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru College, PGDAV, ARSD, Kalindi, Gargi, Indraprastha College for Women and few others.

The cut-off for other colleges are now available at du.ac.in as well as the website of respective colleges. Students can log-in to their dashboards to see the latest updates.

Documents needed –

Class 10 certificate Class 12 marksheet OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable EWS certificate, if applicable ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates

Unlike earlier, this year, every student is eligible for all colleges and courses based on cut-off and it is as per their merit and choice that they would be selecting colleges, courses.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire admission process will be held online.

The new session is set to commence from November 18.