For the very first time in Assam, a private jet flew all the way from Dubai to pick up only one family from Guwahati to take them back amid the crisis of coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Mushtaque Anfar a renowned businessman who runs a multinational perfume and Oud business and also the president of Jamiat Ulama Assam has been in Assam lately to spend time with his mother and for his social work.

Mr. Anfar couldn’t return to Dubai as many countries including the UAE have banned all inbound flights from India due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Mushtaque Anfar thought keeping out of work a long time will not be justified. Hence he planned his own route to charter and took his wife, son and grandchildren back to Dubai on 5:30 AM direct flight from Guwahati to Dubai.

Mr. Mushtaque Anfar Perfume company Oudh Al Anfar was established in 1950 by his late Father Haji Anfar Ali Sahab and today they have showrooms all over the GCC countries such as UAE, Kuwait, Saudi, Oman, and many other GCC countries. They also have distribution to over 32+ countries having factories and head office based in the UAE.