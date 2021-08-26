NationalSportsTop Stories

Dubai: Six Indians In Finals Of Asian Youth Boxing

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

Six Indian boxers comprising two men and four women have made it to the finals of the Asian Youth Championships in Dubai.

In the women’s draw, Simran Verma (52kg) and Sneha (66kg) advanced to the finals after getting walkovers from Kazakh rivals Khava Bolkoyeva and Anar Turynbek respectively.

“One of these girls tested positive for COVID-19 and the other had to be also quarantined as she was the infected girl’s room partner. That’s why we got walkovers in these two categories,” India coach Bhaskar Bhatt told PTI.

Related News

Covishield 84-day Dose Gap Being Reconsidered Again: Report

Section Of Cong, AIUDF In Cahoot With BJP: Sushmita Dev

Assam Cabinet Gives Nod to Reopen Schools, Colleges from…

Yahoo Shuts Down News Websites in India

Joining them in the finals were Preeti (57kg) and Preeti Dahiya (60kg). Preeti outclassed Narika Rai of Nepal RSC in the third round to book her final berth. Preeti Dahiya, on the other hand, defeated Uzbekistan’s Rukhshona Uktamova 3-2.

Among the men, Vanshaj (64kg) defeated Iran’s Faridi Abolfazl 5-0, while Vishal (80kg) outpunched Kazakhstan’s Dauren Mamyr by a similar margin to move ahead.

However, Daksh (67kg) lost to Uzbekistan’s Solijonoz Samandar 4-1. Also ending with bronze medals were Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg). While Abhimanyu lost to Uzbekistan’s Tokhirov Nusratbek 5-0, Bisht also went down to an Uzbek in Zokirov Jakhongir.

India’s assured medal tally stood at over 20 on the day of the draws.

You might also like
Assam

GUWAHATI | NRC Claims & Objections Hearing venue changed

Assam

17th Lok Sabha: Assam MPs Take Oath in Assamese

Assam

KPLT militant arrested in Hamren

Assam

Hailakandi returning to normal

National

SUV With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani’s House

National

Andhra boat tragedy: 11 dead, 23 rescued