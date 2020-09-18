Top StoriesNationalWorld

Dubai Suspends Air India Flights Till Oct 2

By Pratidin Bureau
66

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on Friday has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for bringing covid positive passengers twice during the past couple of weeks.

The suspension will be in effect starting September 18 till October 2.

“A passenger, who had a covid-positive certificate dated September 2, travelled on Air India Express’ Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. A similar incident had happened with a passenger on one of the airline’s other Dubai flights previously,” said a DCAA official.

Air India Express, in a statement said they had received a “note of suspension” from the DCAA on September 17.

“The notice has been issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one Covid positive passenger by the airline’s ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on 28th Aug and 4th Sept, respectively,” the airline noted.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the 10 countries with which India has established a bilateral air bubble pact. In such a pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international passenger flights with certain restrictions.

