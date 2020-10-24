Dudhnoi: 2 Dead, 2 Injured in a Road Accident

In a tragic road accident at National Highway 17 on Saturday, the day of Asthami puja, two people died on the spot while two others severely injured in a head-on collision between a Scorpio car, a truck, and an alto car.

The deceased have been identified as Bikram Saha and Santu Dey of Krishnai while the injured Rishav Guha and Bapan Das have been admitted to Goalpara Hospital. According to reports, the injured are in a critical condition.

The reports stated that the speeding Scorpio car with registration number AS 18D 6957 hit the Alto first and then the truck.