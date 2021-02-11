Duliajan: OIL Staff Killed In Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, an OIL India Limited employee was killed in a road accident on Thursday at Kamlabari in Duliajan.

The deceased Dimbeshwar Changmai was returning from work to home when the accident occurred. Changmai hailed from Duliajan’s Cholaktoki village.

As per reports, Changmai rammed into the door of a car and fell unconscious. Before, he could be rescued a truck ran over him. Changmai died on spot.

Police officials have seized the truck bearing the registration number AS F8633 and have also apprehended the truck’s driver.