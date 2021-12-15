Durga Puja Gets UNESCO Intangible Heritage Status

Congratulating India, UNESCO informed via Twitter that the Durga Puja had been put on the intangible heritage list.

In an honour believed to be equivalent to the Oscars, in terms of films, and the Nobel Prize, in terms of the greatest benefit to Mankind in various areas, Kolkata’s Durga Puja was on Wednesday granted the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritage status.

India’s pitch to the committee said, “Durga Puja is the best instance of the public performance of religion and art in the city”.

Congratulating India, UNESCO informed via Twitter that the Durga Puja had been put on the intangible heritage list.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee tweeted her reaction to the news. She wrote, “Proud moment for Bengal! To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy!”

Proud moment for Bengal!



To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone.



And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



We are all beaming with joy! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021 Mamata Banerjee’s Tweet

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his joy. He wrote in Bengali, “It is a matter of pride and happiness for every Indian”.

প্রত্যেক ভারতীয়ের জন্য গর্ব ও আনন্দের বিষয়! দুর্গাপূজা আমাদের সাংস্কৃতিক ও আত্মিক বৈশিষ্ট্যর শ্রেষ্ঠ দিকগুলিকে তুলে ধরে। আর, কলকাতার দুর্গাপূজার অভিজ্ঞতা প্রত্যেকের থাকা উচিৎ। https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021 PM Modi’s Tweet

ALSO READ: Shakti Vahini To Organise 2 Day Consultation On Increasing Human Trafficking During Pandemic