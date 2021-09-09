Durga Puja To Be Celebrated Across The State With COVID-19 Protocols In Place: Assam CM

Durga Puja festival will be celebrated across the state with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

This will be the second time the state will celebrate the much-awaited festival in low-profile manner due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 11 till October 15.

On Wednesday, Assam reported 427 fresh COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate stood at 0.65 %.

The new cases have been detected out of 65,256 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, the highest cases have been reported from Kamrup Metro (101), Jorhat (38), Dibrugarh (22), and Lakhimpur (21).