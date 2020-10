BJP IT cell worker Durlabh Nath, who surrendered himself to Lakhimpur police on Wednesday, has been sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

The court of a judicial magistrate in North Lakhimpur remanded him for 14 days of judicial custody. He was in police custody yesterday.

Accused of posting controversial remarks against the Tai Ahom ethnic community on social media, a complained was filed against Nath by the ethnic group.