Dwayne Johnson Got COVID-19, Calls it Terrible

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family had contracted COVID-19 about two-and-a-half weeks ago.

This was informed by the world’s highest-paid actor himself.

However, he mentioned that all – Johnson, his wife Lauren, and their daughters Jasmine and Tiana – have recovered now.

In a video posted on Instagram by the wrestler-turned-actor, he said, “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.”

Highlighting the hard part associated with the contagion, he added, “Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

Urging people not to politicize the pandemic, he said, “It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do.”