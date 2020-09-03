Top StoriesEntertainmentHealth

Dwayne Johnson Got COVID-19, Calls it Terrible

By Pratidin Bureau
89

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family had contracted COVID-19 about two-and-a-half weeks ago.

This was informed by the world’s highest-paid actor himself.

However, he mentioned that all – Johnson, his wife Lauren, and their daughters Jasmine and Tiana – have recovered now.

Related News

Kangana Ranaut Compares Mumbai With PoK

Indian Oil’s Carrier Catches Fire In Sri Lanka

Actress Chetana Das’s Husband Succumb to COVID-19

JNU Student Attacked, Blames ABVP

In a video posted on Instagram by the wrestler-turned-actor, he said, “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.”

Highlighting the hard part associated with the contagion, he added, “Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

Urging people not to politicize the pandemic, he said, “It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do.”

You might also like
Regional

InPics: Preparation of Assam tableau at R-Day parade

National

PM Modi insulting Army: Rahul Gandhi

National

Indian Army and SBI sign MoU regarding defense salary package

Regional

NEIST to Study Frequent Tremors at Baghjan

Regional

Archana Mahanta To be Cremated with State Honours

Top Stories

Assam To Get 15 More Covid-19 Testing centres

Comments
Loading...