Dwijing festival starts today

The much-awaited Dwijing festival will start today on the bank of the Aie river in Chirang district. This edition of Dwijing festival will include food carnival, exhibitions, games, sports, river campaigns and spectacular fashion shows. The festival will continue till January 7.

The mega festival which aims at promoting tourism and vibrant culture of the indigenous communities has been organised by the tourism departments of the government of Assam and Bodoland Territorial Council since 2016-17.

Meanwhile, several popular Bollywood artistes including Vishal and Shekhar, Mika Singh, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi will enthrall the audience with their performances at the festival.

“Helicopter ride, elephant safari and other adventure activities will be major attractions of the festival”, said a member of organising committee. Reportedly, several international boxers and players of traditional Bodo wrestling ‘Khomlainai’ will also take part in the festival.

The festival that pulled over 16 lakh national and international visitors last year is also expecting a similar footfall this year.