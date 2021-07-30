Dy Cachar SP Summons 6 Mizoram Police Officials In Killing Of Assam Cops Case

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Mizoram Border Tense

Cachar Deputy SP Kalyan Kumar Das has summoned six officials of the Mizoram police department to Dholai police station on August 2 at 11 am in connection to the killing of Assam police personnel during violent border clashes on July 26.

The six officials are –

  • Dr H. Lalthlangliana, MCS, Deputy Commissioner, Kolasib district
  • Vanlalfaka Ralte, MPS, Superintendent of Police, Kolasib district
  • David JB, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kolasib district
  • C Lalrempuia, MCS, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Vairangte
  • Bruce Kibby, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, 1st Indian Reserve Battalion
  • Thartea Hrangchal, MPS, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Vairangte

The case was registered at Dholai police station (Case no 236/21) earlier under sections 153A/ 447/ 336/ 379/ 333/ 307/ 302/ 427/ 147/ 148/ 149/ 120(B)/ 34 of the IPC with Section 25 (1-A) of Arms Act and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public property Act 1984.

 “…a reasonable and credible information has been received that you have committed the alleged cognizable offence,” an official notification stated.

“The direction is issued in exercise of powers conferred u/s 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973,” it added.

