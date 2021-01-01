Dzuko Valley: Amit Shah Takes Stock of Wildfire Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took stock of the fire that broke out at Dzuko Valley at the Manipur-Nagaland border on Tuesday. The home minister assured all assistance required to contain the situation at the earliest.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Amit Shah ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at the earliest.”

The Manipur government has requested the NDRF and the Army to help contain the wildfire which broke out in Dzuko Range in neighbouring Nagaland and has spread to the Senapati district of the state, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the Dzuko Range in Nagaland on Tuesday and has crossed over to the Manipur side, they said.

Manipur Chief Minister Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted an aerial survey of Dzuko valley in Manipur’s Senapati district on Thursday accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police L M Khaute in a helicopter to assess the situation, a state government release said.

Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Shillong has launched a Mi-17V5 helicopter based on the requisition by the Nagaland government to assist in the battle against the wildfire that broke out at the valley.