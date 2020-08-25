E-learning Platform Launched For High School Students

Alumni of universities such as IIT, University of Delhi, Tezpur University, AEC, Symbiosis International University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Gauhati University have worked on setting up a common online platform called deSchool in a bid to impart knowledge by using innovative techniques.

The e-learning platform deSchool offers the following facilities for students of class 9 to 12:

• Career counselling and academic assistance to students by means of guidance in arenas such as course and institute selection alongside other related spheres.

• Completion of syllabi of all subjects, under CBSE and State board.

• Live, interactive audio-visual classes.

• Regular evaluation processes through means of tests, assignments, report makings etc.

• Innovative methods employed for conceptual clarity, such as movie reviews, book reviews, documentary analysis, in-class activities, and so on.

• Doubt clearing sessions once a week.

• Monthly feedback reports.

• Mentoring in order to nurture essential oratory skills such as Interviews, Debate, Extempore, Group Discussion, etc.

To know more; contact: +91 8486455861, +91 9711856490 , and +91 9706814291 or [email protected]