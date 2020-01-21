eAdhyayanam: Assamese entrepreneurs script success story

“YOU HAVE TO BE BURNING WITH AN IDEA, OR A PROBLEM OR A WRONG THAT YOU WANT TO RIGHT. IF YOU’RE NOT PASSIONATE ENOUGH FROM THE START, YOU’LL NEVER STICK IT OUT.”: STEVE JOBS

Introducing eAdhyayanam – a trusted e-learning application for education and learning, crafted to run on Android mobile platform for the class 10 students of Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA).

Biraj Bordoloi and his fellow worker Arup Jyoti Bora come out as a sharp and canny entrepreneur. They believe that the best teachers aren’t always found in classrooms.

eAdhyayanam’s instructors come from every part of the state and have delivered each course chapters prescribed by the Assam State Board in the most up-to-date content.

“eAdhyayanam” offers study materials, instructional videos and a personalized learning dashboard that empower learners to study at their own pace in and outside of the classroom.

It is specially designed for Assamese medium students to understand and learn their school course curriculum effortlessly and conveniently at a comfortable time. This application tackles Mathematics, General Science, English, and English Grammar. The students will find this android application very helpful because of its animation to explain different subjects.

In a interview with Pratidin Time Biraj Bordoloi founder of this educational android application, he stated, “We are a team of developers, teachers, designers, scriptwriters and content specialists who passionately believe in inspiring students to learn by giving them easy access to faultless video-based learning along with a description on particular topics and a full online support system to ask queries to their mentors.”

“This idea had come to me a long time ago when I easily understand Finance with the help of a CD, which offers education. After the evolution of the 4G network in Assam, we thought that we can also give an app to students which will give education to students. I believe that students can easily understand by this method”, he said.

The class 9 package is almost ready; students will get it shortly, he added.