EAM Jaishankar Likely To Hold Bilateral Talks With Chinese Counterpart Today

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is likely to hold a bilateral meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday during the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meet in Tajikistan.

According to ANI, the meeting will be the second face-to-face talk between Jaishankar and Wang Yi since the stand-offs last year in May last year which saw violent clashes.

Last year in September, both of them had met in Moscow during the Foreign Ministers’ meet of the SCO countries.

In June 2020, Jaishankar had conveyed a clear and tough message to Wang Yi that what happened in Galwan was a “pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties.”

This “unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship,” he had said.

He further said that “the need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps.”

During the Galwan clash, twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed.

In February this year, India and China began disengagement of the frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area.

Several rounds of Corps Commander level meetings were held during which they “positively appraised” the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area and agreed to continue their communication and push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues.