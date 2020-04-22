WorldNational

Earth Day 2020: PM Modi Thanks Mother Earth For Her Gifts

By Pratidin Bureau
On 22nd April 2020, World Earth Day will be celebrated across the globe via ‘digital means’ amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of Earth Day, PM Modi sent out a tweet, expressing his gratitude towards Mother Earth and the abundant gifts she has showered on us. In the same tweet, he also called upon and lauded the efforts put in by COVID-19 warriors, who are working at the forefront against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, the organizers have asked people to mark Earth Day 2020 as a ray of hope, optimism, and action and while celebrating it safely due to the on-going public health emergency. World Earth Day 2020 will mark the 50th Anniversary of the day since it started being observed in 1970.

