Top StoriesWorld

Earthquake Hits Nepal With Magnitude 6.0

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE
93

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported in Nepal on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the tremor has been recorded at Ramche of Sindhupalchok district.

The National Seismological Centre tweeted about the earthquake just minutes after the tremors.

“An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am,” it tweeted.

Related News

‘Atal Tunnel’ Construction Complete

Nagaon: Elephant Electrocuted To Death

BJP Members Accused Of Beating, Several Injured

Manipur COVID Tally Crosses 8000-Mark

According to Chief Seismologist of NSC Lok Bijay Adhikari, who spoke to news agency ANI, it was a continued aftershock of 2015’s earthquake.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the most eastern part of the country as well.

No damage has been reported so far.

You might also like
Regional

Zubeen angry with ‘Awesome Assam’

National

Education no longer must for driving licence

Regional

Clash Erupts Between AASU-ABVP Outside DU

National

Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By Narcotics Bureau

Regional

Myanmar launches operation to eliminate NE ultras

Regional

Action after information: Siddhartha Bhattacharya on GU cases

Comments
Loading...