Earthquake Hits Nepal With Magnitude 6.0

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported in Nepal on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the tremor has been recorded at Ramche of Sindhupalchok district.

The National Seismological Centre tweeted about the earthquake just minutes after the tremors.

“An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am,” it tweeted.

According to Chief Seismologist of NSC Lok Bijay Adhikari, who spoke to news agency ANI, it was a continued aftershock of 2015’s earthquake.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the most eastern part of the country as well.

No damage has been reported so far.