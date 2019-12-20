National

Earthquake jolts North India

By Pratidin Bureau
Strong tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. Shocks were also felt in Srinagar, Mathura, Chandigarh, and other parts of North India. The epicenter of the earthquake was found to be in the Hind Kush areas, close to Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul.

According to the reports, the earthquake originated 245km North-Northeast of Kabul at a depth of 190km. The earthquake, which struck shortly after 5:00 pm, measured 6.3 on the Richter scale and was felt for almost a minute.

People rushed out of their offices and houses to open spaces. No damage to life or property has been reported yet.

