An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 10 km from Kokrajhar district of Assam, at 13:13 PM on Monday.

As per sources, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

National Centre for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-08-2021, 13:13:22 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 90.04, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kokrajhar, Assam, India.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-08-2021, 13:13:22 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 90.04, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kokrajhar, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/eXel2cvDZJ pic.twitter.com/EvpUXGGWZZ — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 23, 2021

No major damage was reported during this jolt today.