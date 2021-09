A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit the Lachung area of North Sikkim district early Wednesday.

The earthquake struck around 9.04 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-09-2021, 09:04:10 IST, Lat: 33.29 & Long: 89.07, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 623km N of Lachung, Sikkim, India,” it tweeted.

On Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale had struck Assam’s Tezpur in the early hours.