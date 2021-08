A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Morigaon district of Assam on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:46 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 12:46:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 & Long: 92.42, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Morigaon, Assam, India,” it said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 12:46:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 & Long: 92.42, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Morigaon, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5x2eQXf6cq pic.twitter.com/lUeIWGmJZ7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 6, 2021

ALSO READ: Remembering The Iron Lady Of India