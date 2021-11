An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Assam on Thursday morning.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at Tezpur at 10.19 AM at the depth of 25 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam, India,” the NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sfm7tUwYNx pic.twitter.com/YLPRFSUBdG — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 4, 2021

