A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 2:40 pm at the depth of 5km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 03-10-2021, 14:40:14 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 35km W of Tezpur, Assam, India,” NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 rocked Udalguri district at around 4 pm.