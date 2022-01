Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Manipur’s Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the Ukhrul area of Manipur on Friday, National Centre For Seismology said.

The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 13:59:06 IST, Lat: 24.35 & Long: 94.61, Depth: 55 Km,Location: 66km SSE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India,” tweeted NCS.