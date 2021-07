An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in north of Tura in Meghalaya on Friday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 09-07-2021, 13:16:25 IST, Lat: 25.99 & Long: 90.27, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 53km N of Tura, Meghalaya,” tweeted National Centre for Seismology.

