Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Hit Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Ukhrul district of Manipur around 5:56 am on Friday. Tremors were also felt in Myanmar.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit 57 kilometres east-southeast (ESE) of Ukhrul in Manipur with a depth of 90 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on Friday (09-07-2021) at 05:56:27 IST, Lat: 24.70 & Long: 94.99, Depth: 90 Km, Location: 57km ESE of Ukhrul district, Manipur,” The National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Myanmar near the border with India. 

However, no damage to property or loss of life has been reported till the filing of this report. 

