An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim’s Yuksom on Friday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-11-2021, 07:18:36 IST, Lat: 28.63 & Long: 87.37, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 163km NNW of Yuksom, Sikkim.”

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook Gujarat’s Dwarka in the afternoon.