Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Jolts Sikkim
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Sikkim on Thursday. The tremors were felt at around 10:36 AM. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Yuksom in Sikkim.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at a depth of 124 kilometers.
However, there are no reports of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 04-02-2021, 10:36:29 IST, Lat: 28.62 & Long: 87.38, Depth: 124 Km, Location: 161km NNW of Yuksom, Sikkim,” NCS tweeted.
Earlier on Tuesday (February 2) also, a 4.9 earthquake had jolted Sikkim.
Tuesday’s earthquake was also reported from near Yuksom in Sikkim.