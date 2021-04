An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim on Monday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 8: 49 pm today.

The shake was also felt in neighbouring states like Assam, Bihar and West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, NCS informed, Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 05-04-2021, 20:49:58 IST, Lat: 27.23 & Long: 88.84, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 25km ESE of Gangtok, Sikkim.