Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.7 Wakes Up Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

Assam woke up to an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on Wednesday. While it originated in Assam, tremors were felt in other parts of Northeast as well as in Bengal.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake originated in Tezpur at around 7:51 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India,” it tweeted.

Following the earthquake, there were two aftershocks, one around 7:54 am and another few minutes after.

Reports of moderate damage to buildings are coming in. See pictures below –

Location: Taj Vivanta, Guwahati

This was one of the strongest earthquake Assam has witnessed in recent times. The last was recorded a decade ago in 1897 at magnitude 8.1.

Meanwhile, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted soon after the earthquake.

“Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details,” he tweeted.

