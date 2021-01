An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 was detected at sea near the Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said as reported by Reuters.

EMSC had initially reported a magnitude of 7.2. The quake occurred at a depth of 122 km, the EMSC added.

The last major earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Mindoro region of the Philippines on December 25.

Reports of any casualties is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.