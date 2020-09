Two separate earthquakes in an interval of ten hours were registered in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg region on Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology informed.

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale with a depth of 10kms hit Ladakh at 2. 14 am, while, a 4.5 magnitude with a depth of 10 km was recorded in the north northwest Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement read from NCS.