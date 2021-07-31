NationalTop Stories

Eat More Beef: Meghalaya BJP Minister

By Pratidin Bureau

Meghalaya BJP minister Sanbor Shullai has come up with an unusual suggestion to do dispel the perception that his party is against the eating and selling of beef.

Shullai, who is the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister encouraged the people of the state to eat more beef than chicken, mutton, and fish and everybody was free to eat whatever they wish to in this democracy.

“I encourage the people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton, or fish. By encouraging people to eat more beef, the perception that BJP will impose a ban on cow slaughter will be dispelled,” he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

He also assured that dialogue will take place with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that “cattle transportation to Meghalaya was not affected by the new cow legislation in the neighbouring state”.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Shows Outstanding Performance In HS Results

