EC Announces Bihar Poll Dates

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The polls will be conducted in three-phase on October 28, November 3, and 7.

The world’s biggest election in the coronavirus crisis will be held with many changes, including an extra voting hour and no physical contact during the campaign.

Announcing the three-phase election, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora called it a “leap of faith”, pointing out that medical and engineering exams JEE and NEET took place recently and a large number of students sat for them. “Life has to go on,” he said.

Arora said, “The world has changed significantly since the last elections, which were held for the Delhi assembly. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new normal in every aspect of our life.”

Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29.

Voting will take place from 7 AM to 6 AM instead of 5 AM. COVID patients, suspects, and those in quarantine will vote separately and there will be no physical contact during meetings and rallies, said the Chief Election Commissioner. The number of phases has also been reduced to minimize infection. “Covid-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day,” Mr. Arora said.