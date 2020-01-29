Remove Anuraag from list of star campaigners: EC to BJP

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a statement directing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to remove Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh from its list of star campaigners for the Delhi assembly election2020 with immediate effect over their controversial comments until further orders on Wednesday.

EC has taken the action after Thakur raised the slogan “Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko” several times while addressing a public meeting at Rithala in Delhi.

EC stated, “Thakur’s remarks have the ‘potential of disturbing communal harmony’ and that it violated the election code.”

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 while the results will be announced on February 11.