EC Orders Transfer of Himanta’s Brother Sushanta Biswa Sarma

After imposing a ban on the campaigning of the Assam minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma for the third phase of the Assam Assembly polls for 48 hours, the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of his brother Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district.

According to the ECI notice, Sushanta Biswa Sarma will be transferred to some suitable post in state headquarter.

As per the new order, Veera Rakesh Reddy will now replace Sushanta as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara.

Earlier, the poll panel strongly condemned the “impugned” statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma against NPF leader Hagrama Mohilary and barred him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows, interviews, and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from the immediate effect on April 02.