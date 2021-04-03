Election 2021Top Stories

EC Orders Transfer of Himanta’s Brother Sushanta Biswa Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
0

After imposing a ban on the campaigning of the Assam minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma for the third phase of the Assam Assembly polls for 48 hours, the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of his brother Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district.

According to the ECI notice, Sushanta Biswa Sarma will be transferred to some suitable post in state headquarter.

As per the new order, Veera Rakesh Reddy will now replace Sushanta as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara.

Related News

Assam: 63 New COVID Cases Detected

India Reports 81,466 COVID Cases, Highest Daily Spike Yet…

Assam Polls: EC Bans Himanta From Campaigning

Amitabh Bachchan Receives First Dose Of COVID Vaccine

Earlier, the poll panel strongly condemned the “impugned” statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma against NPF leader Hagrama Mohilary and barred him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows, interviews, and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from the immediate effect on April 02.

You might also like
Regional

Missing Assam women found in Jodhpur

Top Stories

Mob strips, molest Child marriage protestor

National

JNU to rollback hostel fee hike

Regional

Child marriage prevented in Nagaon

Top Stories

Malayalam Film Jallikattu India’s Entry For 2021 Oscars

Top Stories

RSS wants Rajen Gohain to resign from Union Council of Ministers

Comments
Loading...