EC To Begin Trials For Remote Voting

On the occasion of the 11th National Voters Day, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday said that the mock trials for remote voting facility for electors will commence soon.

Remote voting facilities have been used with cutting-edge technology in collaboration with IIT-Madras, Arora said.

“There has been a good progress in this regard and mock trials would begin soon,” Arora said.

As per PTI, explaining the ”blockchain” technology involved in the project, former Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena had earlier said the concept is a “two-way electronic voting system in a controlled environment on white-listed IP devices on dedicated Internet lines enabled with biometric devices and a web camera but will have to reach a designated venue during a pre-decided period of time to be able to use this facility:.

“When the vote is cast, the ballot will be securely encrypted and a blockchain hashtag generated. This hashtag notification will be sent to various stakeholders, in this case the candidates and political parties,” the official added.

Furthermore, the remote votes will be cross checked at the pre-counting stage to ensure they have not been decrypted, tampered or replaced.

