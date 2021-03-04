Top StoriesNational

ECI Directs Petrol Pumps To Remove Posters Of PM Modi Within 72 Hrs

By Pratidin Bureau
0

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in poll-bound states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that posters and hoardings of PM Narendra Modi are to be removed from petrol pumps within 72 hours.

The ECI stated that the use of PM’s photo in hoardings that advertise the central government’s schemes at petrol pumps violates the MCC.

It may be noted that the direction came after members of Trinamool Congress (TMC) met ECI officials in Kolkata and alleged that the use of PM Modi’s photographs in hoardings violates MCC.

The MCC came into effect last Friday after the ECI announced poll dates for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

