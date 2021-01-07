Top StoriesRegional

ECI Officials To Visit Assam Ahead Of Assembly Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, a team of officials attached to the Election Commission of India will be visiting the state and meeting several party functionaries to take stock of the progress on election related activities.

Scheduled for a two-day consultative meeting, the ECI team will be present in Diburgarh district on January 11 (Monday), following which the team will be visiting Guwahati on January 12 (Tuesday) to assess the preparedness for the elections.

As per initial reports, the meeting slated to be held both the districts will comprise discussions on various issues related to the polls including conduct of fair and smooth elections in Lower Assam and Barak Valley.

Related News

IIM-Shillong Signs MoU With DICCI

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Block Trump’s Account

India: 2nd COVID Vaccine Dry Run On Jan 8

PIL Filed in Delhi HC Seeking Removal of COVID-19 Caller…

The Assam legislative assembly is tentatively scheduled to be held between April or, and May.

You might also like
Entertainment

Noted Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee Passes Away

Sports

I-League 2017-18: Minerva hold NEROCA, Lajong slump against Mohun Bagan

Regional

Sex racket busted in Lakhimpur

Regional

Assam gears up for Republic Day preparation

Regional

Driver, student injured in Guwahati school bus crash

Sports

India demolish Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Comments
Loading...