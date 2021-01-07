ECI Officials To Visit Assam Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, a team of officials attached to the Election Commission of India will be visiting the state and meeting several party functionaries to take stock of the progress on election related activities.

Scheduled for a two-day consultative meeting, the ECI team will be present in Diburgarh district on January 11 (Monday), following which the team will be visiting Guwahati on January 12 (Tuesday) to assess the preparedness for the elections.

As per initial reports, the meeting slated to be held both the districts will comprise discussions on various issues related to the polls including conduct of fair and smooth elections in Lower Assam and Barak Valley.

The Assam legislative assembly is tentatively scheduled to be held between April or, and May.